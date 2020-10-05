Jack Wilshere is officially a free agent after agreeing to terminate his West Ham United contract on transfer deadline day.

The mutual parting of ways brings to an end Wilshere’s tumultuous and injury-riddled stint at the London Stadium, having made just 16 appearances in two seasons. Prior to joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2018, Wilshere enjoyed a largely healthy, but unproductive, season on loan to then-Premier League side Bournemouth.

In a statement released shortly after official confirmation of his departure, Wilshere claimed that he has been healthy and “fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months,” but he was “unfortunately not given the opportunity to play.”

Considering the remaining year on his contract at West Ham was set to pay him $130,000 per week whether or not he played, Jack Wilshere unequivocally bet on himself to land a gig at a new club and rebound immediately.

At the age of 27 and given his decade-long battle with serious ankle injuries — a battle he is undoubtedly losing — Wilshere will likely have to consider a drop down to the EFL Championship, for one season at least, to prove the health and fitness he believes he possesses.

