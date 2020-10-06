Gunnersaurus is not extinct thanks to Mesut Ozil. I repeat, Gunnersaurus is not extinct.

A day after reports suggested that Arsenal had fired their club mascot Gunnersaurus, their highest earner has said he will pay to keep him at the club for as long as he’s there.

Mesut Ozil, 31, hasn’t played for Arsenal this season as Mikel Arteta doesn’t believe he is a good fit for the Gunners right now. Arsenal have come under increased criticism from fans after they let go hundreds of staff due to the coronavirus pandemic but then spent big in the summer transfer window.

Here was the message Ozil posted on social media about Gunnersaurus, who has delighted Arsenal fans young and old at home games for nearly three decades.

“I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player.”

Fair play to Mesut Ozil for this, it is a lovely gesture as there was uproar that Arsenal would simply fire Gunnersaurus (Jerry Quy) while they were splashing out $58.8 million on Thomas Partey on transfer deadline day.

An Arsenal spokesperson has responded by saying: “Gunnersaurus is not extinct and will return to action when fans are allowed back at matches.”

This was not a good look for Arsenal, at all. They splashed a lot of cash in the transfer window and had already made sweeping cuts at the club as staff and players took a pay cut (although reports suggest that Ozil wasn’t among them) due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Arsenal won’t be delighted that Ozil has done this publicly and it underlines the issues between the playmaker and the club, as he continues to sit on the sidelines and isn’t used by Arteta despite being their highest-earner and one of the most gifted players technically in the Premier League.

Still, the gesture from Ozil was a nice one and forced Arsenal to confirm what was happening with Gunnersaurus.

