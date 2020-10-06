Premier League transfer spending was once again more than any other league in the world and even amid the coronavirus pandemic which saw finances hit hard there were some huge deals done during the summer window.

[ MORE: Transfer window grades for PL teams ]

Which Premier League clubs spent the most? Who balanced the books well? Who should have spent more? We all know Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton were busy throughout, while Arsenal and Manchester United were scrambling around for deals and got some done.

Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Dias, Thomas Partey and Timo Werner were among the biggest deals of the window.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have worked out who spent what in the Premier League and have broken down the numbers below in these very handy graphics. Bookmark this page, I will be, and look at it later this season as it will be intriguing to see if net spent, total transfer fees paid and total transfer fees received.

We so often predict the success of a team based on how much money they spend but we all know that’s not how it works. Well, not always.

Premier League transfers: Net spend (it’s all about net spend…)

Premier League transfer spending: Transfer fees paid; Which club spent the most?

Premier League transfer spending: Transfer fees received by clubs

Follow @JPW_NBCSports