Transfer Deadline Day is over and there are few murky areas in judging winners and losers in the Premier League.

Deciding *the* winner and *the* loser, however, is murkier than your proverbial cold night in Stoke.

ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright delved into the winners and losers of this transfer window with Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola on Tuesday as part of ProSoccerTalk Unfiltered’s latest episode (Keep your eyes peeled for the full video Wednesday).

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Arsenal all may have filled voids at key positions for years while avoiding any really notable exits.

Spurs’ added Jose Mourinho ideal cogs at left back and defensive midfield while providing valuable cover at forward.

Everton took its midfield from the bottom of the bottom to the top of the pops and Villa landed two playmakers who helped deliver a shocking 7-2 win over the champs on Sunday.

Arsenal got a potential game-changer in Thomas Partey in addition to sealing a possible center back of a decade in Gabriel Magalhaes (plus they sealed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future). Chelsea, well, they spent big but it sure looks like they spent well.

As for the losers, Burnley seems to think Sean Dyche can continue to massively overachieve. Maybe the Clarets are right but why not try for something better? Manchester United now has 1000 forwards but hasn’t addressed center back.

Check the video above and tell us if you agree with our calls.

