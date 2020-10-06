Reports: Rangers in talks to sign free agent Jack Wilshere

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Jack Wilshere to Rangers be a thing?

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is throwing his weight around in a bid to stop Celtic from a historic 10th-straight Scottish top-flight title.

The blue part of Glasgow may have a little bit of Arsenal flair if Gerrard gets his way with out-of-contract Jack Wilshere reportedly in “advanced talks” with the Scottish outfit after the player and West Ham mutually terminated his contract on Monday.

Multiple reports have linked the 28-year-old Wilshere with his former England teammate Gerrard. Also, 28? That’s what happens when you debut for Arsenal and England out of middle school.

We’re kidding: He was 16 years, 8 months when he played for Arsenal in the League Cup and 18.5 when he earned his first England cap.

Wilshere has 34 caps for England, the last coming in 2016. The noted injury-battler insists he’s in full fitness and ready to play despite only being used 19 times over two seasons with the Irons.

Rangers lead the table by one point but have played one more match than Celtic, and are desperate to stop their rivals bid for 10 the way Celtic did to them in 1997-98. Rangers stopped Celtic from 10 in-a-row in 1974-75.

