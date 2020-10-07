Free agents that Premier League clubs could snap up are plentiful and with the transfer window closed, they will be in demand as clubs try and add to their squads.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The deadline for Premier League clubs to confirm their 25-man squads for the 2020-21 season is Oct. 20, so that is almost two weeks away and it gives Premier League clubs two weeks to bring in a few free agents if they want to.

Now, it gets a bit more complicated for clubs in European action as any PL teams who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League or Europa League will have to have their squads for those competitions registered on Oct. 7, so we’re unlike to see these players moving to the big boys.

But for Premier League clubs like West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace who struggled to do business in the window, these free agent options could be intriguing.

Free agents Premier League clubs should sign: Top 10 out of contract players

Jack Wilshere

Left West Ham United after an injury-hit spell following his injury nightmare at Arsenal. A quality central midfielder but he can never stay fit. Linked heavily with a move to Glasgow Rangers. Wilshere is just 28 years old. 28.

Danny Welbeck

Left Watford by mutual consent and is another player who has been really unlucky after picking up so many serious knee injuries. Scored goals in the Premier League last season and a team like Burnley or West Ham will surely have a look at him. Surely. Welbeck is just 29 years old and played for England at the 2018 World Cup.

Daniel Sturridge

Again, another England international who has seen his career ravaged by injuries. Sturridge, 31, saw his contract at Trabzonspor terminated after he was banned for violating betting regulations by the English FA and he’s been linked with MLS clubs galore, plus a return to PL clubs further down the table. One last chance for the two-time Champions League winner?

Shinji Kagawa

So, yeah, Shinji is without a club. How wild is that!? Kagawa, 31, ended his contract at Real Zaragoza (in Spain’s second tier) last week and the Japanese playmaker surely has something else lined up. The former Borussia Dortmund star struggled during his time at Manchester United but he has so much experience and will surely land in a top league in Europe.

Fabio Borini

Hear me out. Borini is only 29 years old and has scored 47 goals in 267 career appearances for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Roma and AC Milan. Not bad. Borini has had injuries but during his careers he’s played an average of 23 games per season. Again, not bad. Surely a midtable Premier League or Serie A club could do a lot worse than giving him a shot?

Alexandre Pato

Basically, see above. Has scored goals at some monster clubs during his career and is 31 years old. Has recently spent time playing in China and Brazil, where he has scored plenty of goals. The Brazilian forward, who has so many successful seasons at AC Milan, can still be dangerous but his form on loan at Chelsea a few years ago will probably put PL clubs off.

Nathaniel Clyne

Has been training with Crystal Palace recently but it seems unlikely he will sign a contract with the Eagles. Clyne, 29, has had some serious injuries in recent seasons but was always liked by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. You would think Burnley or maybe even West Brom could take a punt on him. If not he will have plenty of options in the Championship.

Hatem Ben Arfa

A mercurial playmaker who almost always seems to be a free agent, Hatem Ben Arfa is a wonderful talent who has a knack of losing the plot. Ben Arfa, 33, most recently played for Real Valladolid in La Liga and spent time at PSG, Rennes and Nice after leaving Newcastle in 2014. In the right situation at the right club he can be magical.

Pablo Zabaleta

A true professional who was a key part of Manchester City for a decade, Pablo Zabaleta left West Ham over the summer after two decent seasons. He wasn’t great at West Ham but the Argentine international right back didn’t let anyone down. At 35 years old he may be just a little to experienced for some.

Mario Mandzukic

Moved to Qatar from Juventus in January but six months later he terminated his contract with Al-Duhail. So many teams across Europe are looking to sign the veteran Croatian forward who was a star at the 2018 World Cup for the runners up. Mandzukic, 34, has a wonderful pedigree at Bayern Munich, Juve and Atletico Madrid.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports