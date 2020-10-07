Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kieran Tierney and Arsenal have issued a statement questioning why he has to self-isolate for 14 days due to COVID-19.

The Arsenal left back, 23, is on international duty with Scotland and despite testing negative for COVID-19 upon arrival with the Scotland camp, Southampton and Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong tested positive before their UEFA qualifying playoff against Israel on Thursday.

That led to Tierney, Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie and two members of the medical team being instructed to self-isolate as the Lothian Health Protection Team in Scotland classified them as ‘close contacts’ to Armstrong.

Here is more from Kieran Tierney and Arsenal on the developing situation in the Scotland camp:

“Our medical team have confirmed that Kieran was socially distant at all times from the player who tested positive and has broken no rules regarding COVID-19 protocols. We are currently seeking further advice and clarification of the details.

Kieran has also been in touch and has said: “I’m so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team mates in the hotel. I’ve also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding.”

This kind of situation was unfortunately going to be a real risk during this international break and upcoming break.

Club managers were extremely hesitant about players flying all over the world to play for their national teams, as some leagues and countries have blocked players from representing their countries during this break.

If Tierney does have to self-isolate he will be out of Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Oct. 17 and their UEFA Europa League group stage opener at Rapid Vienna on Oct. 22.

🗣 "Different health boards have different bars, they have a very low appetite for risk. It will be frustrating for Arsenal" Arsenal have questioned SFA's decision for Kieran Tierney to self-isolate for 14 days pic.twitter.com/7f3SkzMk1y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 7, 2020

