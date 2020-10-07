MLS postpones Colorado – LAFC after positive COVID-19 test

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer would rather be safe than sorry and has postponed Wednesday’s match between the Colorado Rapids and LAFC in Colorado.

The Rapids had one new staff member test positive for COVID-19 and the league is taking no chances with the match given a series of positive tests had postponed the club’s last two matches.

In total, three Rapids players and 12 staff members have now tested positive.

From ColoradoRapids.com:

Following one new confirmed case of COVID-19 among the Colorado Rapids’ staff, Major League Soccer, in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts, have postponed the match to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff.

Colorado is two points above the playoff lines and two points below LAFC as MLS has opened the postseason to all but eight teams (four in each conference).

The Rapids have played between one and three fewer matches than the field.

There has been no announced make-up date.

