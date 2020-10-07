Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer has a new No. 1 team, and it’s the club that’s come out of the Eastern Conference three out of the last four MLS Cup Playoffs.

Meanwhile, we saw big goals from the old guard — and not just the MLS old guard — as Winston Reid, Gonzalo Higuain, Bojan Krkic, Gyasi Zardes, and Alejandro Bedoya were among the scorers.

New York Red Bulls 1-2 Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain’s first MLS goal was an 81st-minute, match-winning free kick after RBNY’s Omir Fernandez and Matias Pellegrini scored two minutes apart early in the second half.

He pummeled that ball. You almost feel bad for an inanimate object.

Columbus Crew 1-2 Montreal Impact

Montreal took a lead through Lassi Lappalainen but Gyasi Zardes scored his 11th goal in 17 outings this year just before halftime.

Bojan Krkic converted a penalty in the 74th minute to give Thierry Henry the upper hand on Caleb Porter and a place back in the playoff places.

The Crew have one point in their last three outings after losing just once through 13 matches.

Sporting KC 1-0 Chicago Fire

It was a blast from the past for fans of English and Scottish football that decided the game in KC’s favor, Johnny Russell linking up with Winston Reid for a 67th-minute goal.

Set piece perfection ✔️@WinstonReid2 uses his size & heads it in to put @SportingKC on top. #SKCvCHI pic.twitter.com/JHKlWsgqx2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 8, 2020

Atlanta United 0-0 Orlando City

Brad Guzan makes six saves and completes 19-of-30 long passes in shutting out the Lions.

New England Revolution 0-1 Toronto FC

Toronto took advantage of Columbus’ fall to go atop their Trillium Cup rivals and the East, but the Reds needed a little help.

New England missed a penalty and took 13 shots to TFC’s six, getting six saves from Alex Bono.

Philadelphia Union 3-0 FC Cincinnati

Philly also pulled above Columbus by taking care of a Cincinnati team that just cannot score.

Jamiro Monteiro and Brenden Aaronson pulled the strings all night, both getting assists as Ilsinho and Jack Elliott joined this rip from Alejandro Bedoya in delivering a three-goal win.

Houston Dynamo 2-0 FC Dallas

A pair of Darwins gave Houston a big Texas Derby win despite a Mauro Manotas red card just before halftime.

Darwin Quintero made it 1-0 in the 20th minute and Darwin Ceren scored from the spot a little over an hour later to pull the eight-place Dynamo within two points of FC Dallas.

New York City FC 4-1 DC United

Ronny Deila’s men have won three-straight matches a three-penalty affair saw NYCFC convert two and DC one.

Keaton Parks lit up the stat sheet in the win, scoring and completing all nine of his long ball attempts from the heart of the park, with five interceptions, three clearances, two tackles, and 89 percent passing.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored twice and Valentin Castellanos also scored for NYCFC to overrun Ola Kamara’s 12th-minute goal.

Colorado Rapids v LAFC

The Rapids miss a third-straight game as a single positive COVID-19 test amongst its staff joins a long list of players and staff to test positive.

Seattle Sounders v Real Salt Lake — 10 pm ET

LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers — 10:30 pm ET

San Jose v Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 pm ET

