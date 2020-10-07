Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our fourth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as all 20 teams have played and we are coming off yet another high-scoring matchweek in Premier League history with 41 goals scored across the 10 games.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton dominate our fourth player Power Rankings and there are plenty of new signings who have impressed early in the season and are making their mark.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 7

2. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – Up 3

3. James Rodriguez (Everton) – Up 1

4. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – New entry

5. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry

6. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – New entry

7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Up 2

8. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

9. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – New entry

10. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) – New entry

11. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – New entry

12. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – Up 2

13. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – New entry

14. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry

15. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – Down 2

16. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

17. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Even

18. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – Even

19. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) – New entry

20. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports