Transfer news: King linked with Premier League teams, U.S. youth to QPR

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There can still be domestic moves between Premier League teams and the lower tiers of the United Kingdom over the next few weeks, like Tottenham and USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers’ trio of links to the second tier.

[ MORE: Top free agents still available ]

Bournemouth forward Joshua King is hoping to join Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser as Cherries attackers to move back to the Premier League, while an American starlet could be taking the next step with a Championship club.

King to Aston Villa, West Brom

Bournemouth forward Joshua King has been linked with plenty of teams during his time with the Cherries, including Tottenham and former club Manchester United.

But Spurs grabbed Carlos Vinicius from Benfica and United signed every other available striker besides King, leaving the Cherries with a legit chance of holding onto its top scorer.

Hold on, though: As the domestic transfer window remains open for a couple of weeks, King is being linked with a move to two Premier League new boys.

Aston Villa and West Brom are said to be looking into the Norwegian national teamer, according to The Bournemouth Daily Echo.

King, 28, would give Villa the depth in attack to not just bid for a top half finish but threaten in the FA Cup (They’d be kicking themselves for losing to Stoke City in the League Cup if the personnel decisions didn’t, you know, set them up to smash Liverpool 7-2).

West Brom, however, would feel a massive surge of hope with King potentially taking some games by the scruff of the neck up top while lowering the collective age of a center forward group helmed by 31-year-old Charlie Austin and matching-aged Hal Robson-Kanu.

This one feels like a “must-do” for West Brom if King will make the move to the Hawthorns.

Kelman to QPR

Could there soon be another American on the books at Queens Park Rangers.

Longtime USMNT man Geoff Cameron has been manning the midfield at Loftus Road since 2019, and the 35-year-old could soon be joined by a striker nearly half his age.

QPR has reportedly raised its bid to Southend United regarding Charlie Kelman, the English-born striker who turns 19 next month and has eight goals in 35 appearances for the League Two outfit.

The goals all came when Southend United was in League One — including a 60-yard stunner you might’ve seen in this space — helping the player onto Tab Ramos’ radar as he debuted for the United States U-20 national team in 2019.

Kelman spent time with FC Dallas’ academy when his father lived here and earned U.S. citizenship. Keep your eye on him.

Follow @NicholasMendola