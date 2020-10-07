WATCH: Gonzalo Higuain pummels free kick for first MLS goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gonzalo Higuain’s first MLS goal came complete with fury and precision.

The Inter Miami man’s opening MLS salvo was an 81st-minute free kick match winner, and my goodness was it the hit we all wanted to see from Higuain’s move to MLS.

The match was tied for all but two minutes up to that point. RBNY’s Omir Fernandez and Miami’s Matias Pellegrini scored in the 53rd and 55th minutes.

Higuain’s now one-fifth of the way to his Chelsea goal total. While he’s unlikely to score as many as he did at Real Madrid (121), Napoli (91), and Juventus (66), it seems River Plate (15), AC Milan (8), and Chelsea (5) are in play. Is Argentina (31)?

Higuain clearly appreciates New York. A game after getting his first assist against NYCFC, the Argentine smashed this free kick home.

😱 OMG GONZALO HIGUAIN! 😱 Pipita's first MLS GOAL comes off a rocket of a free kick! #RBNYvMIA pic.twitter.com/aPp2C3EZfn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 8, 2020

