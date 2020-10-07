Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stage is not a problem for French teenager Eduardo Camavinga, as the Stade Rennais youngster had scored an audacious goal in his first start for the France national team.

Camavinga, who doesn’t turn 18 until Nov. 10, followed up a back post header and found himself with the ball back to the goal.

What he did doesn’t even qualify as an overhead kick, just a ridiculous flick of his boot to send the ball sailing into the side netting on the other side of the box.

Camavinga already has 49 senior appearances for Rennes with all of his two career goals and three assists coming Ligue 1 play. He’s also played in four Europa League matches.

A replacement for Paul Pogba following the Manchester United man’s positive COVID-19 test last month, Camavinga played 27 minutes in France’s September defeat of Croatia.

Camavinga is on the Golden Boy shortlist, which will be culled to 20 this month. This goal might help insure his spot, even if he’s known for running a midfield more than delivering offensive wizardry.

Camavinga caught the attention of the soccer world with his role as a 16-year-old orchestrating a defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in August 2019.

Remember the name Eduardo Camavinga! The 17-year-old scores an outrageous goal to become France’s youngest goalscorer in over 100 years 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Tmd7Q05kQt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 7, 2020

