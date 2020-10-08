Championship players can still move to the Premier League, as a special transfer window remains open for PL and EFL clubs to do business.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

There are a lot of quality players in the Championship who are attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League and this special Championship-Premier League transfer window is very intriguing.

The international transfer window closed on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. ET but the window remains open for Premier League and Championship clubs to do business amongst themselves until Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. ET. Updated Premier League squads have to be submitted by Oct. 20, so new signings from the EFL will be eligible to play for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

That means that plenty of Premier League clubs are now looking to sign the best players in the second tier of English soccer, while also loan out players who are currently surplus to requirements. PL clubs who are in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League have already submitted their squads for these competitions so we are looking at midtable PL clubs who think they can get a bargain from the Championship.

Granted, a lot of these players are from Norwich, Watford and Bournemouth who were just relegated from the Premier League, and it is surprising that those three clubs haven’t sold more of their better players during the summer transfer window. Watford have lost Abdoulaye Doucoure, Bournemouth sold Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson and Norwich sold Ben Godfrey, but that’s about it.

That’s probably because this extra Championship-Premier League transfer window was in place, so Premier League clubs are using this as a back-up option. Not the best playing, but let’s see take a look at 10 players who could be on the move.

Championship-Premier League transfer window: Top 10 players to watch

Josh King (Bournemouth) – Has been chased by Tottenham and Man United in the past and it is believed West Ham and West Brom now want him and will battle it out in the final days of the window. At $13-15 million, this is a deal PL clubs who need more firepower must do. King, 28, has been consistent for Bournemouth in the Premier League and will flourish in the correct system.

Said Benrahma (Brentford) – Puzzling as to why he didn’t move, a Benrahma is the creativity of Brentford’s fine attack. Ollie Watkins has ripped it up at Aston Villa and West Ham are supposedly going to put in a $32 million bid fo Benrahma. The term ‘he could nutmeg a mermaid’ sums him Benrahma beautifully.

Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) – He was really good at times for Norwich last season and the England U21 midfielder has the talent to thrive in a midtable Premier League team. When he got time to get on the ball he made things happen and Leeds are reportedly interested, although Norwich want to keep the academy graduate around.

Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – Linked with Liverpool and Manchester United for much of the summer window, there’s no doubting that the Senegalese winger can produce in the Premier League. Watford’s valuation of him is what is stopping a move. For now. Sarr, 22, is wanted by clubs but Watford want $45 million for him and aren’t interested in a loan deal. The Hornets see Sarr as being key to promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) – Struggled for goals after an incredible start to last season in the Premier League. Like Cantwell and King, if you put him in the right team he will deliver. Pukki, 30, probably has one more big move left in his career but Norwich know he can deliver in the Championship so will be hesitant to let him move on.

David Brooks (Bournemouth) – Another head-scratcher as he was linked with some massive teams earlier this summer. Brooks, 23, is a Welsh international who was unlucky with injuries with last season. Had he been fully fit last season, Bournemouth would have stayed up. Simple. Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing their former attacking midfielder but Bournemouth don’t want to sell Brooks. Tricky.

Max Aarons (Norwich City) – Linked with Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs, the England U21 international was solid at right back as two other Norwich defenders have moved on this summer. Jamal Lewis and Godfrey have moved to Newcastle and Everton respectively and Aarons should follow suit. Even if it’s not in the next few days, he will be in the PL soon.

Jack Butland (Stoke City) – This is a very intriguing one, as Liverpool need a better reserve goalkeeper (sorry, Adrian, it’s nothing persona) and Butland has shown his class over several seasons. He decided to remain at Stoke City and try to help them push for promotion back to the Premier League but the England international would jump at a chance to get back in the Premier League picture. Playing second fiddle to Alisson would be tough but he’d likely get plenty of games at Liverpool. A stepping stone for Butland to become a regular elsewhere in the PL?

Joe Rodon (Swansea City) – Tottenham are tracking the Swansea City and Wales center back hard and Rodon, 22, is one of a number of bright youngsters excelling for the Swans. Rodon is playing it cool but if Jose Mourinho comes calling, it will be tough for the player to turn it down. That said, Swansea value him at over $25 million but Spurs and Swansea have a very good relationship when it comes to buying, selling and loaning players between the two. USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers could head to Swansea on loan to sweeten the deal.

Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City) – A lovely player who showed flashes of brilliance with Norwich. Doesn’t track back as much as he should but in the right system in the right team he can be a luxury player. Buendia, 23, has been linked with Leeds United and would be a classy addition to the PL.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports