It’s a feel-good day for the England men’s national team, as three players scored their first goals for the Three Lions.

And it’s a feel-great day for Conor Coady, who joined Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Danny Ings on the score sheet in a 3-0 defeat of Wales in a Thursday friendly.

“It will live with me forever,” said the Wolves star on his first England goal. “I think it will be on repeat in my house for my kids. Everything about playing here for England at Wembley is just sensational and it’s a night I’ll never, ever forget.”

Bukayo Saka made his England debut with a start, while subs Reece James and Harvey Barnes also picked up their first caps. Nick Pope started in goal.

Coady scored in his second cap, while Calvert-Lewin’s goal came on debut, and Ings had to wait a whole three matches to open his Three Lions account.

Everton star Calvert-Lewin thumped a header home from close range to open the scoring after 25 minutes.

The 23-year-old striker has nine goals in six appearances for Everton this season.

Make it 10 in seven overall.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores on his England debut. He's on fire this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MlKg1mLJYG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 8, 2020

Ings’ goal is the latest deliverer of good vibes regarding the 28-year-old.

Southampton’s main man rose from Bournemouth in League One to the Championship and Premier League with Burnley before getting a big move to Liverpool which was derailed by injuries.

Now scoring for fun, as they say, with Southampton, Danny Ings is an England goal scorer.

Belgium 1-1 Ivory Coast

Franck Kessie’s 87th minute goal gave Les Elephants a draw after Michy Batshuayi had the hosts ahead after 53 minutes.

Russia 1-2 Sweden

Aleksandr Sobolev’s late goal wasn’t enough to rescue a result for a Russia team that had been scoring goals for fun and will have to rebound to keep their Nations League record perfect with a big match ahead.

Alexander Isak’s 21st-minute goal gave Sweden the lead and Mattias Johansson struck late for the visitors, who had fewer shots and less of the ball but get a quality win.

South Africa 1-1 Namibia

Sporting Braga’s Luther Singh put the hosts on top, but Absalom Limbondi or Namibian club Tigers Windhoek delivered a leveler 10 minutes after half.

Uzbekistan 1-2 Iran

The usual suspects delivered a win for the Persian Stars, as Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi opened up a two-goal lead and Uzbekistan could only reply once through Eldor Shomurodov.

