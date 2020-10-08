Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool for five years. He arrived on October 8, 2015 with a dream and five years on he’s won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League (ending a 30-year wait), a Club World Cup and a Super Cup.

Safe to say Klopp’s time in charge of Liverpool has gone pretty well and Liverpool fans will be hoping for a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool anniversary celebration another five years from now.

It’s unlikely he will stay that long, like he’s said on many occasions, so we should all cherish his smiles, laughing, fist-pumps and his hugs for as long as we can.

There have been so many twists and turns along the way. Three cup final defeats (League Cup, Europa League and Champions League) made the road bumpy, and so too did plenty of defensive mishaps early on as his heavy-metal approach was as infuriating as it was exhilarating in the first few seasons.

But key defensive signings in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson took Liverpool to the next level and their incredible front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah spearheaded one of the most impressive teams English soccer has ever seen as they finally won the title again after a three-decade wait.

Here we take a look at the stats behind Klopp’s success, many of which underline just how dominant his side have become as they show no sign of slowing down. The charismatic German coach is beloved by Liverpool fans and loved by pretty much everyone else. Even if he wasn’t successful, that would have been the case.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool anniversary: Stats behind the success (via Opta)

The German has taken charge of 272 matches as Liverpool manager across nine separate competitions, winning 164 of those, drawing 62 and losing 46

Overall, Klopp’s win rate in all competitions of 60.3% is the best of any Liverpool manager to have taken charge of at least 50 matches in the club’s history.

Season-by-season, the improvement Klopp has seen his Liverpool side make is clear – he has taken the Reds from a 44.2% win ratio in his first season in charge in 2015-16 to a 71.9% rate last term, ultimately resulting in the club winning their first Premier League title. In every season since Klopp joined the Reds, they have won more games than they did in the previous campaign.

Of the 88 players fielded by Liverpool under Juurgen Klopp, the player with the most appearances is Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino (242), who has featured in 89% of Klopp’s 272 games in charge. James Milner (210), Georginio Wijnaldum (192), Jordan Henderson (178), Sadio Mane (174) and Mohamed Salah (158) have made the next five most appearances for Liverpool under Klopp.

Excluding own goals, 42 different players have scored a competitive goal for Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp, with Mohamed Salah (99) netting more than any other Reds player in this time. Indeed, Klopp’s renowned front three of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have scored a combined 261 goals for Liverpool under the German – accounting for 46% of Liverpool’s all competition total in the last five years.

In terms of assists, Roberto Firmino leads the way for Klopp’s Liverpool, setting up 54 goals – at least 17 more than any of his teammates in this time.

Klopp has overseen record-breaking runs as Liverpool manager in the Premier League. From October 2019 to February 2020, the Reds won 18 consecutive league matches, a joint-record in English top-flight history, while also going unbeaten in 44 games from January 2019 to February 2020.

The Reds also won an outright record 24 straight Premier League home matches from February 2019 to July 2020 and remain undefeated in their last 61 league games at Anfield – the third- longest unbeaten home run in the English top-flight by any side.

In fact, in the last two full seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20), Liverpool have achieved points tallies of 97 and 99 respectively – two of the top six totals in English top-flight history (adjusting to 3pts/win all-time).

