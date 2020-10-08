Transfer news keeps on coming, as Sergio Romero to MLS and Josh King to West Ham are the latest reports to keep an eye on.

Starting in Manchester, the news that Sergio Romero was not included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the 2020-21 season is a very good indication of where this is heading.

Romero, 33, was wanted on transfer deadline day by Everton but Manchester United didn’t let him move on (reportedly they demanded a loan fee from Everton at the last minute) and the wife of the Argentine international goalkeeper, Eliana Guercio, hit out at Man United for failing to let him pursue more game time.

With Dean Henderson backing up David de Gea, his time as the reserve goalkeeper at Man United is over and credit where credit is due, he’s done it very well. Can you remember him making a big error?

As for his next destination, the Daily Mail say that Romero wants to move to MLS but doesn’t mention that there are any offers on the table. Romero is a very good goalkeeper but producing good goalkeepers isn’t something the USMNT and MLS has struggled with in the past and it’s tough to see Romero getting a DP contract somewhere. A TAM deal could be an option, though.

Josh King to West Ham progressing; West Brom interested

Premier League and EFL clubs can still do business until 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 16, as a special transfer window remains for domestic business.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, King is in talk with West Ham as they push for a $14 million move for the Norwegian international.

King, 28, is out of contract at Bournemouth next summer and was linked with moves to Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham over the last 10 months. He was a consistent scorer and contributor for Bournemouth throughout their time in the Premie League but with Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson sold earlier this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, King and David Brooks have also been the subjects of plenty of PL interest.

The winger/striker has remained at Bournemouth but with less than a year left on his contract it is believed that the Cherries are happy for him to move on if a club meets their valuation of him. West Bromwich Albion are also said to be pushing hard to sign King but they also have Karlan Grant as a back-up option.

King will have plenty of options over the next week before the window closes and his versatility up top, plus his proven goalscoring prowess, means that mid to lower Premier League clubs who didn’t get their top targets in during the summer window will see him as the perfect back-up plan.

With Felipe Anderson and Grady Diangana leaving West Ham in recent weeks, David Moyes will be eager to bring in an attacking option and King won’t cost much and will give them extra cover in attack.

