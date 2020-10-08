Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kepa Arrizabalaga said he can turn around his Chelsea career despite the Blues’ purchase of Edouard Mendy last month.

He may get the chance sooner rather than later.

Mendy, 28, has returned to Chelsea after injuring his thigh in Senegal training, his national federation announced Thursday.

[ POGBA: ‘Dream’ to play for Real Madrid ]

The Senegalese keeper had made two starts for Chelsea, blanking Crystal Palace in Premier League play after a 1-1 draw with Spurs in the League Cup saw the Blues ousted in penalties.

Arrizabalaga was the world’s most expensive keeper when Chelsea bought him from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 but has suffered fits, starts, and comedic errors. He once refused to sub out of the League Cup Final under then-manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 26-year-old was named to Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League roster after staying with the club through the transfer deadline.

If Mendy misses any time, Frank Lampard will have to choose between going back to Arrizabalaga’s wild ride or putting faith in veteran Willy Caballero.

Follow @NicholasMendola