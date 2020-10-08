Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League teams have confirmed their UEFA Champions League squads for the 2020-21 season and there are some notable omissions.

Remember: UEFA ask each club to register an A-list squad of 25 players but they also want a B list made up of players under the age of 21.

But any player from their B list can be added to up to 24 hours before any particular fixture. The B list consists of players who are born on, or after, 1 January 1998 and have been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since their 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).

That means Chelsea have a lot of players on their B list, and some key players from Liverpool, Man City and Man United are on there too.

Below is a look at the key talking points from each Premier League Champions League squad announcement and the squads in full.

Liverpool Champions League squad

Jurgen Klopp has no surprise exclusions (Harry Wilson isn’t in, but that was expected) but Xherdan Shaqiri being included is a bit of a surprise as he seemed destined to leave Liverpool during this transfer window.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Manchester City Champions League squad

The two notable players on City’s B list is Phil Foden and Eric Garcia, but no real shocks here as Pep Guardiola tries to win the holy grail.

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson. Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo. Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres, Fernandinho. Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United Champions League squad

The surprises here are that goalkeeper Sergio Romero isn’t included and that suggests that reports he will leave are spot on. He didn’t get a Deadline Day move to Everton but the Argentine goalkeeper has been linked with a move to MLS. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are both not included either, as their careers at Manchester United appear to be over. New signings Facundo Pellistri, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek are all included in the squad.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant. Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek. Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea Champions League squad

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Billy Gilmour are all on the B-list due to their status fitting the criteria. Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses weren’t included in the squad as they are expected to leave on loan with the transfer window still open in Portugal, Russia and the English Football League.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy. Defenders: Antonio Rudiger Marcos Alonso Andreas Christensen (club-trained), Fikayo Tomori (club-trained), Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell (association-trained), Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri. Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech. Forwards: Tammy Abraham (club-trained), Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Kai Havertz.

