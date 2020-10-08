Premier League teams have confirmed their 25-man UEFA Europa League squads for the 2020-21 season and there are some notable omissions.

Remember: UEFA ask each club to register an A-list squad of 25 players but they also want a B list made up of players under the age of 21.

But any player from their B list can be added to up to 24 hours before any particular fixture. The B list consists of players who are born on, or after, 1 January 1998 and have been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since their 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).

Below is a look at the key talking points from each Premier League Europa League squad announcement and the squads in full.

Leicester City Europa League squad

No surprises here as Brendan Rodgers’ side will be expected to go far in the Europa League this season. Their main aim remains to finish in the top four of the Champions League, something they came so close to doing last season, but a deep run in the Europa League would be huge for this young squad and a chance for the experienced heads like Vardy, Schmeichel and Morgan to win some more silverware.

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic. Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana. Midfielders: Papy Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Cengiz Under. Strikers: Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Arsenal Europa League squad

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s squad as his time is surely up with the Gunners now. He hasn’t played a single second since March and since the restart Mikel Arteta just doesn’t want him in his squad, despite starting him in every Premier League game he led Arsenal in before the lockdown. A few other surprises see veteran center back Sokratis not included and neither is young center back William Saliba who has yet to feature for Arsenal since arriving from Saint-Etienne this summer after spending the 2019-20 season back on loan at his former club.

Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe are all included on Arsenal’s B list.

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Runar Runarsson, Matt Macey, James Hillson, Dejan Iliev. Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney. Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Willian, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka. Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe

Tottenham Europa League squad

Some big omissions here as Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzanigga and Gedson Fernandes are all left out of the squad. The former isn’t surprising as Rose spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle and is set to head out on loan, while Gazzanigga and Gedson have been the victims of Jose Mourinho significantly strengthening his squad. The other surprises are Cameron Carter-Vickers being included, while Japhet Tanganga is on the B list due to meeting that criteria.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman. Defenders: Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Cameron Carter-Vickers. Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Heung-min Son, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele. Forwards: Harry Kane, Carlos Vinicius.

