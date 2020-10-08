Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xherdan Shaqiri has tested negative for COVID-19 as the Liverpool and Switzerland winger had a false positive result, while Chelsea striker Timo Werner is available to play after staying away from the Germany squad.

Shaqiri, 28, tested positive for COVID-19 when he joined up with the Swiss squad ahead of their games during the international break.

He had been self-isolating with Switzerland teammate Manuel Akanji but has now flown to Spain to be part of the Swiss squad.

“The Swiss Football Association received this morning the written results of the national team A Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday on all players and staff. Only Manuel Akanji tested positive. All other tests are negative, including that of Xherdan Shaqiri. There is therefore currently only one positive case for the coronavirus in the national team.”

After Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara had both tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, Shaqiri hadn’t tested positive at Liverpool but did when he joined up with the Swiss squad.

This is all sorted out and although it seemed like Shaqiri could be moving on from Liverpool during the transfer window, he has been included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the 2020-21 season.

Werner had flu-like symptoms, tested negative and will join up with Germany

Chelsea striker Timo Werner was kept away from the Germany squad for the first part of this week as the 24-year-old was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Werner didn’t feature for Die Mannschaft in their 3-3 draw in a friendly against Turkey in Cologne on Wednesday. However, he will now be part of the Germany squad for their games against Ukraine and Switzerland as he has been declared fit to take part and passed the required COVID-19 tests.

Mit 23 Spielern in die Ukraine 🇺🇦 Dem Kader nicht mehr angehören werden Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri und Mahmoud Dahoud. ➡️ https://t.co/2EGYItL2ar#UKRGER #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/jBXncQKm3Z — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) October 8, 2020

Werner has yet to score for Chelsea in the Premier League following his $60 million transfer from RB Leipzig this summer but the German striker has looked sharp for the Blues so far.

He is Germany’s main striker so Joachim Low will be delighted to have him available for two key games.

For Shaqiri and Werner these COVID-19 scares sum up how difficult it is for players, clubs and now international teams to juggle all of the testing, travel and to take every precaution possible.

