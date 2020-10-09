Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recovered from COVID-19 and is expected to make his return to AC Milan’s squad for next Saturday’s Milan derby, the club announced on Friday.

Ibrahimovic missed Milan’s most game after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested negative to two consecutive swabs. The City of Milan Health Authorities have terminated his quarantine.”

The 39-year-old is off to another strong start this season, with three goals scored in Milan’s first two games prior to his infection. Milan have begun brilliantly as well, having taken nine points from their opening three games. With all due respect to Bologna, Crotone and Spezia, the Rossoneri are yet to face a side with anything close to resembling the quality of Inter.

Coronavirus-related news wasn’t so good for Inter Milan, who were informed that three players — midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan and goalkeeper Ionut Radu — had all tested positive in recent days. The trio will now begin a period of quarantine and are expected to miss next weekend’s derby.

