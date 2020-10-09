WSL: How to watch Tottenham – Manchester United, USWNT stars

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League is on international break this weekend, but the FA Women’s Super League will be all over NBC Sports.

This Saturday it’s Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United on the NBCSN airwaves as one of three weekend matches in a season-long partnership with Atalanta Media.

USWNT fans will be hoping that Alex Morgan makes her Spurs debut in the 7:30 am ET kickoff, the American star watching Tottenham’s Continental Cup win over London City with her daughter in the stands on Wednesday.

She’s practiced two weeks with the team but said last week that she was not yet “100 percent fit” before a WSL tilt against Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, and Man City.

Saturday’s opponents feature another pair of USWNT stars in Tobin Heath and Christen Press. Both made their debuts off the bench last week, with Heath picking up an assist.

Heath started and played 45 minutes for United at midweek in the Continental Cup, with Press coming off the bench.

Spurs could use Morgan, having scored just twice in three matches. The London outfit’s one point is eight behind the league’s two 3-0 sides (Everton and Arsenal).

Manchester United’s won two and drawn one, the same as Man City.

Mewis, Lavelle, and City will be the business end of a Sunday doubleheader on NBCSN when they face reigning champs Chelsea at 9:30 am ET Sunday. Former Sky Blue FC coach Denise Reddy is ana assistant with Chelsea, while Mewis delivered a goal last weekend.

Sunday’s NBCSN action kicks off at 7:30 am ET with unbeaten Arsenal’s trip to 1-1-1 Brighton. Coverage begins at 7 am ET.

How to watch Women’s Super League (WSL) stream, start times

Tottenham v Manchester United — 7:30 am ET Saturday (NBCSN, STREAM LIVE)

Brighton v Arsenal — 7:30 am ET Sunday (NBCSN, STREAM LIVE)

Everton v West Ham — 8 am ET Sunday

Reading v Birmingham City — 9 am ET Sunday

Chelsea v Man City — 9:30 am ET Sunday (NBCSN, STREAM LIVE)

