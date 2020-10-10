UEFA Nations League: Spain, Germany remain on collision course

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the UEFA Nations League, where Spain and Germany were victorious and took control of Group 4 in League A…

Spain 1-0 Switzerland

Spain solidified their hold on the top spot of League A, Group 4 with a narrow home victory over Switzerland. The result gives Luis Enrique’s seven points from its first three games, and a two-point lead at the halfway point of the group stage.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute, a gifted opportunity thanks to a calamitous Swiss decision to pass the ball out of the back with three red shirts pressing inside the penalty area.

Oyarzabal was merely in the right place at the right time as Yan Sommer’s pass rolled helplessly past Granit Xhaka after he slipped inside the box. Mikel Merino played the ball to Oyarzabal first-time, and the finish was elementary from there.

Spain [1] – 0 Switzerland – Oyarzabal 14' pic.twitter.com/fpYVUkQDIZ — Giorgi Javoiani (@JavoianiGiorgi) October 10, 2020

Ukraine 1-2 Germany

Germany kept the pressure on Spain with a victory in Ukraine. With the European superpowers set to meet again on Nov. 17, Spain and Germany appear headed for an all-or-nothing showdown on the final day of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Matthias Ginter opened Saturday’s scoring after 20 minutes, as he turned home a cross from Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea defender crossed the ball atop along the six-yard box where it reached Ginter courtesy of a clever dummy/back-heel flick by Serge Gnabry.

Goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan was solely responsible for Germany’s winning goal early in the second half. His botched catch of a harmless cross put the ball on Leon Goretzka’s head for an open-net tap-in, and the game was effectively over at that point.

A howler from the Ukraine goalkeeper and Leon Goretzka is able to take advantage and put Germany 2-0 up! 💥 pic.twitter.com/hgKAweARBZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 10, 2020

Ukraine pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, when Ruslan Malinovskiy converted after Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule was whistled for a foul inside the box.

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A, Group 1

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Netherland — 12 pm ET

Poland v Italy — 2:45 pm ET

League A, Group 2

England v Belgium — 12 pm ET

Iceland v Denmark — 2:45 pm ET

League A, Group 3

Croatia v Sweden — 12 pm ET

France v Portugal — 2:45 pm ET

League B, Group 1

Norway v Romania — 12 pm ET

Northern Ireland v Austria

League B, Group 4

Ireland v Wales — 9 am ET

Finland v Bulgaria — 12 pm ET

