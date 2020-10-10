As seen on NBCSN, Manchester United went top of the Women’s Super League with a 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tottenham were once again without U.S. women’s national team superstar Alex Morgan as she continues her road back to full fitness after giving birth to her first child in July. Morgan is set to spend the entirety of the 2020-21 season on loan from Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

Millie Turner headed home the game’s only goal in the 67th minute to keep Man United unbeaten on the season and send them a point clear of Arsenal and Everton, though they have now played one more game than the Gunners and Toffees.

Turner’s looping header was set up by one of United’s two USWNT superstars. Tobin Heath floated a corner kick toward the far post and Turner sent it back across the face of goal, high and just out of reach of the goalkeeper.

The result extends United’s club-record unbeaten run to eight games dating back to last season, while Spurs are off to a poor start and still seeking their first win of the season. They have just one point from four games — a draw on the opening day of the season — and sit 8th out of 12 teams ahead of the rest of the weekend’s Women’s Super League games on Sunday.

