NEW YORK (AP) — Two Minnesota United players, an Orlando City player and two Columbus Crew staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of two MLS games.

Major League Soccer said Saturday the Crew’s match at Orlando City and Minnesota’s match at FC Dallas on Sunday were postponed because of the positive tests.

Orlando City said earlier Saturday that the first-team player that tested positive did not have symptoms and was isolating.

The league earlier postponed Saturday’s match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the Rapids’ fourth MLS match in a row to be postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Twelve Rapids staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24.

The dates for the rescheduled games have not been announced.