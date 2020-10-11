Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is entering the final month of regular season fixtures after its long-awaited return from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Inter Miami (-150) v Houston Dynamo (+380) / Draw (+300) — 5 pm ET

Atlanta United (+170) v New York Red Bulls (+160) / Draw (+280) — 7 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps (+290) v Real Salt Lake (-115) / Draw (+280) — 10 pm ET

Sunday, Oct. 11

New York City FC (-115) v New England Revolution (+290) / Draw (+275) — 4:30 pm ET

Los Angeles FC (-105) v Seattle Sounders (+235) / Draw (+300) — 7 pm ET

FC Cincinnati (+290) v Toronto FC (-115) / Draw (+280) — 7:30 pm ET

Sporting Kansas City (-160) v Nashville SC (+425) / Draw (+300) — 7:30 pm ET

Chicago Fire (-180) v D.C. United (+460) / Draw (+325) — 7:30 pm ET

Philadelphia Union (-200) v Montreal Impact (+500) / Draw (+360) — 7:30 pm ET

Portland Timbers (-165) v San Jose Earthquakes (+420) / Draw (+320) — 10 pm ET

MLS Cup winner odds

Los Angeles FC (+450)

Toronto FC (+450)

Seattle Sounders (+800)

Philadelphia Union (+1100)

Atlanta United (+1400)

Columbus Crew (+1400)

LA Galaxy (+1800)

New York City FC (+1800)

Sporting KC (+1800)

Portland Timbers (+2000)

Minnesota United (+2500)

New England Revolution (+2500)

Orlando City SC (+2500)

New York Red Bulls (+3000)

Montreal Impact (+4000)

FC Dallas (+5000)

Real Salt Lake (+5000)

San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)

Chicago Fire (+10000)

Colorado Rapids (+10000)

D.C. United (+10000)

Houston Dynamo (+10000)

Inter Miami (+12500)

FC Cincinnati (+25000)

Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)

Nashville SC (+30000)

