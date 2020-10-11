Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in the UEFA Nations League, where England came from behind to beat Belgium and France – Portugal saw the world champions and European champions render one another useless…

[ MORE: England come back to beat Belgium, take top spot in group ]

France 0-0 Portugal

Portugal remained top of League A, Group 3 following their scoreless draw away to France. The reigning European champions sit atop the group by way of goal differential (+5 to +3).

Kylian Mbappe had France’s best chance on the day, but Rui Patricio was up to the challenge and made a tough save. The two powerhouses will almost certainly play for the title of group winners when they meet in Portugal on Nov. 14.

Poland 0-0 Italy

On the bright side, Italy held Poland to just three shots in total. On the not-so-bright side, Italy managed just two shots on target and settled for a scoreless draw in Gdansk.

Fortunately for Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri, there was no ground lost on Sunday, thanks to an equally dull draw elsewhere in the group. Italy remain League A, Group 1 leaders by a point.

Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-0 Netherlands

Frank de Boer’s time in charge of the Dutch national team is going… well, not so great. In fact, the Oranje are beginning look like the Inter Milan and Crystal Palace sides De Boer managed earlier in his career.

In 14 games at Inter, he won five games; in five games at Palace, he won one game.

Sunday’s scoreless draw saw De Boer remain winless in the job — albeit after just two games in charge — and still in search of his side’s first goal scored

Uninspired performances, to say the least.

Other UEFA Nations League results

League A, Group 2

England 2-1 Belgium — FULL RECAP

Iceland 0-3 Denmark

League A, Group 3

Croatia 2-1 Sweden

League B, Group 1

Norway 4-0 Romania

Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria

League B, Group 2

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Israel 1-2 Czech Republic

League B, Group 3

Serbia 0-1 Hungary

Russia 1-1 Turkey

League B, Group 4

Ireland 0-0 Wales

Finland 2-0 Bulgaria

Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

Germany v Switzerland — 2:45 pm ET

Ukraine v Spain — 2:45 pm ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS