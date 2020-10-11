Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Women’s Super League: A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in the WSL, where Arsenal thrashed yet another opponent to reclaim the top spot and Everton joined them in remaining perfect.

MORE WSL: Man United went top (for a day) with win over Morgan-less Spurs

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Arsenal

Arsenal’s roaring start to the season continue with another demolition job on Sunday, as Brighton were swept aside in relatively easy fashion.

Vivianne Miedema opened and closed the scoring with goals in the 10th and 93rd minutes. Danielle van de Donk (36th), Jennifer Beattie (48th) and Carlotte Wubben-Moy (82nd) added the other three.

Not only do the Gunners remain perfect with four wins from four games, but they boosted their goal differential to an astounding +20 in just four games — 23 scored, with just three conceded.

As impressive as those numbers are, Arsenal are yet to face a single side currently residing in the top-five of the WSL table. That fact won’t change for another couple games either, as they host winless Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Everton 3-1 West Ham United

Speaking of sides with 100-percent records thanks to a cupcake schedule to start the season, Everton topped West Ham to collect points no. 10, 11 and 12 on the season.

Nicoline Sorensen made it 1-0 to the home side after just eight minutes, but West Ham hit back through Kenza Dali in the 24th. It would remain 1-1 for quite some time, until Lucy Graham blew the game open with goals in the 71st and 92nd minutes.

While their 14 goals scored pales in comparison to Arsenal’s prolific scoring record, Everton have conceded just one goal in their first four games and possesses the WSL’s best defensive record.

Chelsea 3-1 Manchester City

In a battle of two sides expected to compete with Arsenal in the WSL title race, Chelsea breezed past Man City for a third straight victory and to remain within two points of the leaders.

Maren Mjelde put the Blues ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute and Sam Kerr added to the lead in the 57th. Chloe Kelly pulled City back to 2-1 with a penalty kick in the 73rd, but Fran Kirby restored the two-goal lead just six minutes later, and that was that.

Other WSL results

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United — FULL RECAP

Reading 0-1 Birmingham City

