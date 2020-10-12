Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Scholes has been named interim head coach of Salford City, the League Two club he co-owns and operates alongside fellow Manchester United greats Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and David Beckham, among others.

Graham Alexander previously held the title of head coach but was fired on Monday with the well-funded fourth-division side sitting fifth in the League Two table. Yet to win back-to-back games, Salford also remain unbeaten with nine points from their first five games.

Scholes, now 45, previously managed then-League One side Oldham Athletic in 2019 — a position he held for all of 31 days and seven games. Paul Scholes won just one game, while drawing and losing three apiece. He departed under curious circumstances, claiming he was misled by the Oldham owner, and that certain promises were not upheld.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe,” Scholes said in a statement shortly after he resigned — reportedly via message on WhatsApp.

The group of Man United greats, which also includes the likes of Phil Neville and Nicky Butt, controls a 50-percent stake in the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim controlling the rest.

