Gareth Bale has made his return to first-team training and is eyeing Sunday’s showdown with West Ham United (Watch live, 11:30 am ET) for a return from injury and his Tottenham Hotspur re-debut.

Gareth Bale is back at Tottenham, on loan from Real Madrid for the remainder of the 2020-21 Premier League season, but was unavailable for the last three PL games due to a pre-existing knee injury. Having presumably recovered and regained a measure of fitness in the four weeks since sealing his move back to north London, where he ascended to global superstardom during his prolific 2012-13 season, Bale is expected to be selected in Jose Mourinho’s squad this weekend.

Spurs posted the following video, in which Bale can be seen rifling left-footed finish after left-footed finish past backup goalkeeper Joe Hart, on Monday.

Spurs thrashed Manchester United 6-1 last time out before the international break, but the return of Bale — assuming he is still 70 or 80 percent of the player he was not so long ago — looks set to be the biggest boost the club has enjoyed since returning to north London upon completion of their brand new stadium.

With Liverpool and Manchester City enduring varying degrees of struggles to start the season, could the return of Bale lift Spurs into the title race?

