A look ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday’s action in the UEFA Nations League, where Italy and the Netherlands look to right their respective ships against one another, and England must keep winning to set up an all-or-nothing showdown with Belgium next month…

[ MORE: UEFA Nations League: France, Portugal still tied atop group ]

After three games played, and one meeting between themselves, England (7 points) and Belgium are separated by a single point atop UEFA Nations League Group A2. The Three Lions came back from a goal down to beat the Red Devils on Sunday, but they’re only halfway home and still have to visit Belgium on Nov. 15. On Wednesday, Gareth Southgate and Co., will welcome third-place (4 points) Denmark to Wembley Stadium. Southgate has rotated his squad a fair amount during this international window, which should mean everyone in the squad is available for selection and relatively fit for the occasion.

A similar situation is unfolding in UEFA Nations League Group A4, where superpowers Spain (7 points) and Germany (5) are pacing the rest of the field as they head toward a head-to-head showdown of their own next month. On Tuesday, Germany will host Switzerland while Spain are away to Ukraine.

The Azzurri and Oranje look like two sides stuck in neutral, whether due to the manager’s tactical plans (Roberto Mancini) or a newly installed boss who hasn’t enjoyed undeniable success in nearly five years (Frank de Boer). Italy (5 points) beat the Netherland (4) last time they met and will host Wednesday’s rematch in Bergamo.

Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A, Group 4

Germany v Switzerland — 2:45 pm ET

Ukraine v Spain — 2:45 pm ET

Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A, Group 1

Italy v Netherlands — 2:45 pm ET

Poland v Bosnia & Herzegovina — 2:45 pm ET

League A, Group 2

England v Denmark — 2:45 pm ET

Iceland v Belgium — 2:45 pm ET

League A, Group 3

Croatia v France — 2:45 pm ET

Portugal v Sweden — 2:45 pm ET

League B, Group 1

Norway v Northern Ireland — 2:45 pm ET

Romania v Austria — 2:45 pm ET

League B, Group 2

Scotland v Czech Republic — 2:45 pm ET

Slovakia v Israel

League B, Group 3

Russia v Hungary — 2:45 pm ET

Turkey v Serbia — 2:45 pm ET

League B, Group 4

Finland v Ireland — 12 pm ET

Bulgaria v Wales — 2:45 pm ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS