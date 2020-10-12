Robinho returns to boyhood club Santos: ‘I will play for minimum wage’

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid star Robinho has signed a five-month contract to rejoin his boyhood club, Santos, where he will earn $271 per month.

“I will play for a minimum wage, but the most important thing is to be here,” Robinho, the 100-times-capped Brazilian international, told the club’s website over the weekend. “I am well physically and mentally, obviously there is still a little bit of rhythm [missing], but over time we will gradually evolve.

“I have many fond memories here. The fans can be certain that I will give my best to help Santos FC on and off the pitch. “Santos FC is going through a difficult financial time. So this is the time for those who can do something. I want to help the club that always gave me everything. Santos FC has already done a lot for me and this return is still little.”

This will be Robinho’s fourth stint at Santos, where he began his footballing journey as a 12-year-old in 1996. Nine years later, he was off to Madrid followed by Man City three years after that. Stint no. 2 at Santos came via loan in 2010; Robinho was again loaned to the Brazilian club by AC Milan in 2014. Most recently, Robinho helped Istanbul Basaksehir to its first-ever Turkish Super Lig title last season.

Santos are facing the possibility of a transfer ban from FIFA, as they are alleged to owe more than $4 million (combined) to two different clubs for the signings of two players.

