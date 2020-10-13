Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United? Sergio Aguero to Inter Milan?

Just because the summer transfer window had closed, you didn’t think that was the end of transfer news, did you!?

Let’s dive into this juicy transfer rumors, as a teenager and a legendary striker are at opposite ends of their careers but are both wanted by European giants…

Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United to replace Pogba?

A report from Spanish outlet AS states that Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United could happen, as the 17-year-old is being lined up as the replacement for Paul Pogba.

Camavinga scored his first international goal for France in the 7-1 hammering of Ukraine last week and is a rising star at Rennes as he’s set to light up the UEFA Champions League this season.

Pogba, 27, has talked about his ‘dream’ of moving to Real Madrid and it is clear that things just aren’t working out for him at Manchester United. The French superstar (Pogba, we mean) has put in some lackluster displays at the start for the 2020-21 season and had this to say when asked about his Man United future while on international duty.

“Today, I am still at Manchester United and I am fighting to try to take the club even higher,” Pogba said. “We have all heard these things that have been said. What to respond? Yes, all footballers would like to play for Real Madrid. Maybe it is a dream. It is a dream for me, why not one day? As I have said, I am at Manchester United and I like my club.”

Pogba is under contract until the summer of 2022 but it is clear he wants to move to Real Madrid. It is so so so obvious.

Camavinga would be a perfect replacement and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is big on attracting the best young talent to Manchester United. However, if Ed Woodward wouldn’t sanction a deal for Jadon Sancho this summer, do we really think he will splash the cash for Camavinga in January? Next summer he will have just one year left on his contract at Rennes, so he could be available on a cut-price deal.

Sergio Aguero has one year left on his Man City contract, Inter Milan are waiting…

Oh yeah, remember Sergio Aguero? His knee injury over the summer saw him miss ‘Project Restart’ and he’s also missed the first month of the 2020-21 season. This is not how Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer wanted his final season at the Etihad to go.

Aguero, 32, has a contract until July 2021 but is free to negotiate with teams outside of the Premier League from January and agree a free transfer for the summer.

Let the ‘Sergio Aguero to Inter Milan’ and ‘Sergio Aguero to Bayern Munich’ and ‘Sergio Aguero to PSG’ reports commence. The latest report is Aguero to Inter, as Calcio Mercato say that Inter will offer him a two-year contract plus an option year and pay him $9.4 million per season.

Aguero has always said he wants to play for his boyhood club Independiente before he retires, but a few more years in Europe under his belt then a move back to Argentina seems most likely.

Man City have badly missed Aguero’s finishing over the last few months and with Gabriel Jesus going down with injuries, they’ve been unlucky and have a lack of options up top. That means that Aguero will get a huge contract offer from Man City to stick around as his importance to Pep Guardiola’s project has been underlined. As long as he can stay free of injury, Aguero is a must-have for Man City. If they can’t lock him down, he and his good friend Lionel Messi will be free agents next summer.

Imagine those two in attack, together, for Pep Guardiola, at Man City? Maybe that is why Aguero is waiting to see how everything unfolds with Messi in January before he makes a decision.

