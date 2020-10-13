Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Portugal national team has confirmed.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Ronaldo, 35, was the only player to test positive for COVID-19 among the Portugal squad and has left the team ahead of their UEFA Nations League game in Lisbon against Sweden on Wednesday.

The Juventus forward played for Portugal against France and Spain over the last few days, as they registered two 0-0 draws in Lisbon and Paris.

In a statement the Portugal national team confirmed the Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus positive test:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”

All eyes will now be on star players from Spain and France who played against Ronaldo and Portugal to see whether or not they have tested positive for COVID-19.

This kind of situation has been something club managers were very concerned about ahead of the international break, as Ronaldo and others flew all across Europe, and the world, to play for their national teams.

Previously players had been with their club teams and were under strict rules when it came to testing and following COVID-19 regulations, but having players fly all over the globe was seen as a big step as to whether or not international games could continue amid a pandemic.

Ronaldo will now miss an important chunk of the season for Juventus as they kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign next week.

It remains to be seen if more precautions are taken for the upcoming international break in November.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports