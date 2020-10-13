Harry Kane injury update: The Tottenham Hotspur star didn’t play for England against Wales and came off the bench against Belgium, but he isn’t injured.

Gary Gareth Southgate seems to be doing Jose Mourinho the favor he was asking for, as he didn’t want a Harry Kane injury to derail his top four charge with Tottenham.

Ahead of this international break Harry Kane was on fire for Tottenham and Mourinho pleaded with Southgate (who he mistakenly called ‘Gary’ and then apologized) to rest Kane.

Speaking to the media ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League game against Denmark on Wednesday at Wembley, Southgate revealed that Kane is not injured and he is fit to start and captain the Three Lions.

“I don’t really understand the story. He would have started the last game but did not have enough training time and was fine during the game, so is fit and available,” Southgate said. “I did not understand the stories being run and where that is coming from because they are not the conversations we have been having with Spurs medically. It is something that is not really affecting us in camp. He has been fully fit since the end of last week, just before the last game. He has not had an injury, he was feeling muscle soreness which can happen to athletes but there was no injury at any point.”

Southgate also assured Premier League managers that he will not risk any player that is struggling with fitness or a small injury.

“We do not risk players, I have been a player and my priority is the welfare of players. We have never risked a player, have never lost a player through an error in our training loading and we pride ourselves in looking after the player,” Southgate said. “We want them fit, we want them as sharp as possible for the games and our issue with Harry before Sunday’s game was about being able to perform at the highest level. Now he has got an additional couple of days training in and it is not even an issue.”

Kane has been razor sharp for Spurs and Mourinho probably owes Southgate a bottle of wine in the next week or so because Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Danny Ings and even Marcus Rashford have carried the attacking load for England as Kane took a well-timed break.

He battled back from a severe hamstring injury to be fit for ‘Project Restart’ and shook off the rust during the summer before kicking on in the last month when the season started.

A fully-fit Harry Kane is good news for England and Tottenham and both will be hoping his nasty knack of picking up injuries in the second half of campaigns is over.

