WATCH: Lainez, Jimenez team up for late Mexico equalizer v Algeria

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT
Mexico Algeria highlights
Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images
Tata Martino has seen plenty from his Mexican national team this week, as El Tri followed up a win over the Netherlands with a dramatic draw with Algeria on Tuesday.

Diego Lainez’s terrific finish of an even better ball from Raul Jimenez helped Mexico come back to draw the Desert Foxes 2-2 in the Netherlands.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona’s 43rd-minute goal gave Mexico a short-lived lead that was answered by AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer before the break.

Man City star Riyad Mahrez but the Algerians ahead in the 67th minute, but the 20-year-old Lainez nabbed his first senior goal to earn the stalemate.

This chipped pass from Jimenez was inch-perfect, and the Real Betis youngster did not mess up his lines. Aesthetically-pleasing.

