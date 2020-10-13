WATCH: Lainez, Jimenez team up for late Mexico equalizer v Algeria

Tata Martino has seen plenty from his Mexican national team this week, as El Tri followed up a win over the Netherlands with a dramatic draw with Algeria on Tuesday.
Diego Lainez’s terrific finish of an even better ball from Raul Jimenez helped Mexico come back to draw the Desert Foxes 2-2 in the Netherlands.
Jesus “Tecatito” Corona’s 43rd-minute goal gave Mexico a short-lived lead that was answered by AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer before the break.
Man City star Riyad Mahrez but the Algerians ahead in the 67th minute, but the 20-year-old Lainez nabbed his first senior goal to earn the stalemate.
This chipped pass from Jimenez was inch-perfect, and the Real Betis youngster did not mess up his lines. Aesthetically-pleasing.
Tecatito Corona after the Netherlands game: “I have to add goals to my game.”
Tata Martino: “The only thing he lacked was a goal.”
