WATCH: Lainez, Jimenez team up for late Mexico equalizer v Algeria

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tata Martino has seen plenty from his Mexican national team this week, as El Tri followed up a win over the Netherlands with a dramatic draw with Algeria on Tuesday.

Diego Lainez’s terrific finish of an even better ball from Raul Jimenez helped Mexico come back to draw the Desert Foxes 2-2 in the Netherlands.

[ MORE: Ronaldo’s COVID-19 test to alter international plan? ]

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona’s 43rd-minute goal gave Mexico a short-lived lead that was answered by AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer before the break.

Man City star Riyad Mahrez but the Algerians ahead in the 67th minute, but the 20-year-old Lainez nabbed his first senior goal to earn the stalemate.

This chipped pass from Jimenez was inch-perfect, and the Real Betis youngster did not mess up his lines. Aesthetically-pleasing.

¡Gooooooooool de @miseleccionmx! 🔥⚽ Espectacular asistencia de Raúl Jiménez para que Diego Lainez se estrene como goleador de Selección. ¡Despertó el crack! 😎 🇲🇽 2-2 🇩🇿#PasiónPorTuSelección | #México | #Argelia 🔴 En vivo

📺 TUDN

📲 Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/mdymXbmu1m pic.twitter.com/rP4zhP5fYw — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) October 13, 2020

Tecatito Corona after the Netherlands game: “I have to add goals to my game.” Tata Martino: “The only thing he lacked was a goal.” Today: pic.twitter.com/OmS9lCAF1W — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) October 13, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola