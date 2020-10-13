Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is getting a huge boost ahead of the Merseyside Derby.

Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, and Joel Matip are all in contention to play in a top four clash against Everton at Goodison Park (Watch live at 7:30 am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Thiago and Mane had been in self-isolation after positive COVID-19 tests while Matip played one minute in the opener against Leeds before suffering a muscle injury.

It seems odd to say given the Team of the Season performances from Mane the past few campaigns, but the returns of Thiago and Matip could be bigger.

Everton’s midfield has been a big part of its success and Thiago gives Liverpool a calm midfielder with supreme vision.

The Toffees’ big center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been sensational and Liverpool’s center backs have really struggled this season. Matip over Joe Gomez could do the trick.

Liverpool on the road is still a significant favorite according to our official sports betting partner PointsBet, getting -120 for a win compared to Everton’s +280. A draw is +300.

