Thomas Partey is ready to party at Arsenal.

The club tweeted out, so it’s not just my very unoriginal joke. Honest.

Judging by his form for Ghana over the international break, Thomas Partey will be much more than the destructive holding midfielder that Arsenal want him to be after they signed him for $58.8 million from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

Partey, 27, registered two assists as Ghana breezed past Qatar 5-1 in a friendly and he’s now heading to Arsenal ahead of making his Premier League debut for the Gunners.

Via our partners at Sky Sports, check out the Partey party (okay, I’ll stop now) below, as the second assist was a thing of beauty.

Thomas bringing assists to the Partey! 🎁🥳 Arsenal's new signing set up 2 goals for Ghana in their win against Qatar – we'll give him the benefit of the doubt for the first one…👀🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/YkHUBqZoF9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 13, 2020

Anybody who has watched Partey closely at Atletico Madrid over the years knows he has this sort of pass and forward thinking in his locker.

Granted, he didn’t get to showcase it too much for Atletico as he was mostly digging dip defensively in true Diego Simeone style, but these assists prove there is a lot more to his game than many people believe.

Saturday’s trip to Manchester City (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) may come a little too soon for the Partey to start (haha, I’m hilarious) but Arsenal fans are already wondering exactly how he will slot into Mike Arteta’s team.

It is clear that the Partey will start (okay, that’s the last one) for Arsenal in central midfield and in their 3-4-3 system he will be perfect alongside Dani Ceballos or Granit Xhaka.

Ceballos is probably the better fit as that will give Arsenal better balance centrally and Partey can focus on the defensive work to give Ceballos more freedom to create, plus link midfield and attack.

That said, Partey can do that job too and he and Ceballos will dovetail quite nicely in central midfield. It’s way too early to say, but I’ll say it because we are all thinking it: “Is Thomas Partey the heir to Patrick Vieira that Arsenal have been searching for since 2005?”

Partey on.

