Transfer news: Real Madrid like USMNT’s Reyna in addition to Haaland

The more that European giants watch Erling Haaland, they can’t help but notice USMNT teenager Giovanni Reyna.

Marca says that Real Madrid is interested in the 17-year-old attacking midfielder in addition to the Norwegian striker Haaland, who is coveted by any big club with a pulse.

The report claims that Real’s good relationship with Borussia Dortmund could lead to a double swoop for Erling Haaland and Reyna.

Haaland, 20, was also linked with Manchester City earlier this week, Pep Guardiola’s men targeting the son of former City striker Alf-Inge Haaland.

Erling Haaland has 49 goals and 12 assists between Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Gio turns 18 in one month and already has three goals and six assists in 23 senior appearances for BVB.

Reyna, ironically, is also the son of a former City player in USMNT legend Claudio Reyna.

The 112-times capped Claudio was also the former sporting director at City Football Group club New York City FC of MLS, where Giovanni played his academy soccer. A report last season said that City was upset that Reyna was lured away from the CFG, and Liverpool was linked with the teenager last month.

Of course you could then go further down the rabbit hole and note that Gio is named after Claudio’s ex-Rangers teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who played at Arsenal and Barcelona. Van Bronckhorst is also, however, a Guardiola disciple who spent five months learning under the Catalan wizard last season.

Nine days ago, Sergino Dest became the first American to play for Barcelona. Will Reyna become the first Yank to pull on the white shirt of Real?

