Chelsea – Southampton: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Chelsea – Southampton: Chelsea hopes to move back into the top four when it hosts resurgent Southampton at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 10 am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
Saints have blanked Burnley and West Brom since a 5-2 loss to Spurs, but Chelsea is a different vintage from the Clarets and Baggies.
STREAM CHELSEA – SOUTHAMPTON LIVE
Chelsea rebounded from a loss to Liverpool and draw with West Brom to paste Crystal Palace 4-0, a Palace side that beat Southampton 1-0 on Opening Day.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Team news: Chelsea-Southampton (INJURY REPORT)
Chelsea has Christian Pulisic back at full health and Hakim Ziyech played 31 minutes for Morocco and could make his Blues debut on Saturday. Ben Chilwell (foot) and Edouard Mendy (thigh) are question marks after problems on international duty while Billy Gilmour remains out.
Saints are without defender Mohamed Salisu (long-term recovery) and Stuart Armstrong (COVID-19 quarantine).
What they’re saying before Chelsea-Southampton
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Chelsea is -200 to win at home, with Saints +500 to get all the points while a draw pays +400.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction for Chelsea – Southampton
How to watch Chelsea-Southampton stream and start time
Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com