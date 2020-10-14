Chelsea – Southampton: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Southampton: Chelsea hopes to move back into the top four when it hosts resurgent Southampton at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 10 am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Saints have blanked Burnley and West Brom since a 5-2 loss to Spurs, but Chelsea is a different vintage from the Clarets and Baggies.

Chelsea rebounded from a loss to Liverpool and draw with West Brom to paste Crystal Palace 4-0, a Palace side that beat Southampton 1-0 on Opening Day.

Team news: Chelsea-Southampton (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea has Christian Pulisic back at full health and Hakim Ziyech played 31 minutes for Morocco and could make his Blues debut on Saturday. Ben Chilwell (foot) and Edouard Mendy (thigh) are question marks after problems on international duty while Billy Gilmour remains out.

Saints are without defender Mohamed Salisu (long-term recovery) and Stuart Armstrong (COVID-19 quarantine).

What they’re saying before Chelsea-Southampton

We want to do well and we know there’s a lot of work to be done to achieve our goals, but unless you give it absolutely everything then that’s not going to happen. I’ve completely engulfed myself in this job and I want to bring success to this club. Coming back to Chelsea and receiving that reception that I did from the fans, you want to bring the supporters that success because they deserve it. So that’s what we are all working towards now.” Chelsea’s Lampard on life at Stamford Bridge : “

Everything has happened at 100 miles an hour, it really has. I’ve not been able to breathe really. I’ve not seen Mel and the kids for 10 days now, it’s just the way it is at this moment in time. … It’s not hit me properly yet. I feel like when I put on my shirt and play for the first time, it will probably hit me then. I can’t wait to get going really.”



Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Chelsea is -200 to win at home, with Saints +500 to get all the points while a draw pays +400.

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

