Jules Kounde to Manchester United is a transfer report to keep an eye on, as the Sevilla and France U21 center back has reportedly been added to United’s shortlist as they continue to hunt for a new center back.

Kounde, 21, was a star for Sevilla as they finished fourth in La Liga last season and won the UEFA Europa League, again, with Manchester City previously linked with the rising star.

However, a report from ESPN states that Jules Kounde to Manchester United could happen as the Red Devils have added him to their list of center backs to watch as they aim to strengthen that area in the January transfer window.

Per the report, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be ready to move in January for Kounde but needs to move on the likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones. Neither center back was included in Man United’s UEFA Champions League squad as Solskjaer has preferred Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the heart of his defense and Eric Bailly as the next man up.

That trio have struggled mightily this season as United’s extremely good defensive record last season has evaporated in the opening month of the 2020-21 campaign.

Kounde would be an extremely good signing. He’s the kind of defender who mops up the problems of others. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time and making last-ditch tackles and blocks is his forte. He would work well alongside Maguire.

That said, when he was linked with Man City he was pretty happy to stay at Sevilla. However, if Man United pay the $88 million that Sevilla want for him then he obviously has a decision to make.

Man United couldn’t sign Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Thiago Alcantara and Jadon Sancho after chasing them for much of the summer, so there’s a lot of pressure on Ed Woodward to provide Solskjaer with the players he wants. Kounde, on paper, would be a perfect signing at center back and represents another gem that Sevilla have polished and sold on for a huge profit.

