Weston McKennie has tested positive for COVID-19, Juventus have announced.

The USMNT star has been a mainstay in central midfielder since arriving at Juventus from Schalke this summer. He was not on international duty during the break, as the USMNT opted against having games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKennie, 22, will now undergo a period of self-isolation and joins Juventus teammate, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in contracting COVID-19, while a U23 coach has also tested positive.

Here is a statement from Juventus on McKennie testing positive for COVID-19: