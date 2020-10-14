Weston McKennie has tested positive for COVID-19, Juventus have announced.
The USMNT star has been a mainstay in central midfielder since arriving at Juventus from Schalke this summer. He was not on international duty during the break, as the USMNT opted against having games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKennie, 22, will now undergo a period of self-isolation and joins Juventus teammate, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in contracting COVID-19, while a U23 coach has also tested positive.
Here is a statement from Juventus on McKennie testing positive for COVID-19:
“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the player Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid 19. In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening.
“This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group. The Club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.”
Before the international break Juventus’ Serie A game with Napoli was canceled due to the Naples club not being able to fulfil their fixture. Napoli said that local health authorities told them not to travel to Turin, as Juventus were awarded a 3-0 win and Napoli deducted one point.
It is now unclear if Juventus will be able to fulfil their fixture against Crotone this weekend, with Andrea Pirlo’s side remaining in a bubble and players who have tested negative can train but not have any contact with people outside of the club.
McKennie will be missing for that and is probably going to miss their first two UEFA Champions League group stage games, against Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona, as he will be self-isolating.
The USMNT released a statement saying they are “working with the player and club to support his care and recovery.”