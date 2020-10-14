Newcastle – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Manchester United: Allan Saint-Maximin brings a new Newcastle United contract and red-hot form into a match-up with wobbling Manchester United at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 3 pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Magpies are off to a 2-1-1 start after beating West Ham and Burnley and drawing Tottenham, while the Red Devils’ lone points through three Premier League matches came in a win over Brighton.

Newcastle is also 2-1-1 against Manchester United in their last four league meetings at St. James’ Park.

The two sides split the 2019-20 series, with Matty Longstaff’s storybook winner the difference at St. James’ Park before Man United clobbered a Saint-Maximin-less Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Manchester United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle star goalkeeper Martin Dubravka suffered an injury setback and won’t return until December, one of 11 injuries for the Magpies. Several could return at St. James’ Park, as the Magpies wait on Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis, DeAndre Yedlin, Matty Longstaff, and Saint-Maximin. Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle join Dubravka as certain absences.

Manchester United will not have Edinson Cavani available while Anthony Martial is suspended. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain out.

What they’re saying before Newcastle – Manchester United

We’re absolutely delighted that he’s committed his future here. We’re delighted to be keeping him and he’s delighted to be staying. I’m sure the supporters will be delighted with the news. He’s had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he’s got the talent to do it.” Steve Bruce on a new contract for Allan Saint-Maximin : “

I think it’s been a week where the first day back was quiet and heads were down but we’ve realized we need to put it behind us and forget about that. All we can do now is work hard to get back to the intensity we have had. When we do that, we are a very dangerous team. We’ve got a few new arrivals in and that can maybe boost the morale of the squad and bring something different. Fresh faces are sometimes a good thing. Like we saw with Bruno [Fernandes], it can change completely the mood of a squad.”

Man United’s Luke Shaw on bouncing back from Spurs humbling : “ Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) The hosts are significant underdogs with a +400 return for a win, while Manchester United’s odds to collect three points pay -155. A draw is +300. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Prediction for Newcastle – Manchester United Steve Bruce will like the idea of Newcastle claiming another result at home against his former club, but that’s a big ask even on probability. Look for Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to rebound, especially if Newcastle’s depleted center back corps does not receive a good health report coming out of the international break. Manchester United 2-0. How to watch Newcastle – Manchester United stream and start time Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock

