Saint-Maximin signs new Newcastle contract through 2025-26

For all of the upheaval at Newcastle United, it’s nice for the fans to see a star player lay downs roots at St. James’ Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a treat, an electric winger who draws fouls like its nobody’s business and has inspired transfer buzz from the moment he arrived in England.

Now he’s signed a new deal with Newcastle through the 2025-25 season.

There were some worries when Saint-Maximin arrived from Nice due to reported friction with manager Patrick Vieira, but the perceived Ayoze Perez replacement has been a positive personality in the Northeast.

The 23-year-old French dribbling hero has been fouled a league-high four times per game despite playing 75, 33, and 73 minutes in his three appearances. It’s a small sample size this early in the season, but it says something significant on the heels

“ASM” leapt onto the scene last year when he completed 4.7 dribbles per game. Saint-Maximin has five goals and eight assists in 34 appearances over 14 months with Newcastle.

He’s also an excellent crosser who drives the right side not unlike Adama Traore and Newcastle signing him to a new deal will not only keep Saint-Maximin happy but increase any transfer fee.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said of Saint-Maximin, “The world is at his feet.”

Saint-Maximin says Newcastle’s supporters have made him glow.

“I’ve played for a lot of clubs. Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it’s my home. The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch. … Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it’s my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time. “Every club I’d been before, the fans loved me – but not like the Newcastle fans. That’s really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I’m really happy.”

Saint-Maximin also said he wants to “follow in the footsteps of David Ginola” in bringing glory to St. James’ Park. Also a French left wing, Ginola was a PFA Team of the Year member for the Magpies in 1995–96.

🗣 "I feel like this is my home and I hope this can be my home for a long time." Allan Saint-Maximin spoke to NUFC TV after signing a new contract at St. James' Park! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 14, 2020

