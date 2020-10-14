Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Kelman to QPR is done, the 20-year-old USMNT prospect moving about 60 miles down the road from childhood club Southend United.

Kelman, 18, joins longtime USMNT man Geoff Cameron at Loftus Road, where the 35-year-old has been since 2019. Queens Park Rangers had bids rejected for Kelman before sealing the move.

[ MORE: The latest PST “Unfiltered” ]

The teenager is getting praise from a legendary source: QPR director of football Les Ferdinand, who scored 20-plus goals in three Premier League seasons (two with QPR and one with Newcastle United).

From QPR.co.uk:

“We’ve tracked Charlie’s progress and we feel we can bring him to where he needs to be. He is a goalscorer and, at just 18, has scored goals in league football already, which alerted us. We’ve got two good strikers at the club in Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne already. Initially, Charlie will be with the Under-23s but we want him to push those two. He’s tasted a lot of men’s football already, so he understands the game. We just need to polish him up. Hopefully he can make the grade sooner rather than later.”

The English-born striker turns 19 next month and scored eight goals in 35 appearances for the League Two outfit.

The goals all came when Southend United was in League One — including a 60-yard stunner you might’ve seen in this space — helping the player onto Tab Ramos’ radar as he debuted for the United States U-20 national team in 2019.

Kelman spent time with FC Dallas’ academy when his father lived here and earned U.S. citizenship.

Follow @NicholasMendola