Americans Abroad weekend preview

By Nicholas MendolaOct 15, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
Americans Abroad
Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s getting to be a bit dizzying to keep track of the Americans or USMNT-eligible players taking the field in the top leagues of Europe.

[ MORE: Updated Premier League injuries ]

Here’s a handy list of most of the top talents expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Turkey, and the Netherlands (plus a few other nations).

Many will have their eyes on Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund, but there are now 10 American players plus dual-national Jens Cajuste of Midtjylland and coach Jesse Marsch of Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

England

Christian Pulisic could make his first Chelsea start in the No. 10 jersey when Saints visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Left back Antonee Robinson is hoping for a second-straight Fulham start alongside center back Tim Ream.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 10am ET Sat. v Southampton WATCH LIVE

Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 7am ET Sun. at Sheff Utd WATCH LIVE

Tim Ream, Fulham — 7am ET Sun. at Sheffield United WATCH LIVE

Zack Steffen, Man City — 12:30pm ET Sat. v Arsenal WATCH LIVE

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Spurs — 11:30am ET Sun. v West Ham WATCH LIVE

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — 3pm ET Sat. v Man Utd WATCH LIVE

Championship

Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday at Bournemouth

Charlie Kelman, QPR — Saturday at Bournemouth

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Friday v Watford

League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Saturday at Swindon Town

Indiana Vassilev, Burton Albion (on loan from Aston Villa) — Saturday at Bristol Rovers

The latest on U.S. players abroad

Giovanni Reyna news
Gio Reyna on USMNT success in Europe, “love since Day 1” wit...
Kelman to QPR
USMNT prospect Kelman moves to Championship side QPR
Reading FC news
Ex-Chicago coach Paunovic wins Championship honor; USMNT prospect promot...

Germany

Erling Haaland’s buddy Gio Reyna is the name on everyone’s lips but there are plenty of Americans making waves in Germany.

John Brooks is in a rich vein of form for a Wolfsburg side with plenty of talent in defense, while Josh Sargent is now a mainstay for Florian Kohfeldt at Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — Saturday at Hoffenheim

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Saturday at Gladbach

Chris Richards, Bayern Munich — Saturday at Arminia Bielefeld

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig –Saturday at Augsburg

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Saturday at Freiburg

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Sunday at Koln

Julian Ryerson, Union Berlin — Sunday at Schalke

2.Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth — Saturday v Hamburg

Bobby Wood, Hamburg — Saturday at Furth

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Sunday v Jahn Regensburg

Kevin Lankford, St. Pauli — Monday v Nurnberg

Leon Flach, St. Pauli — Monday v Nurnberg

Elsewhere

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Sunday v RC Lens

Serie A

Weston McKennie, Juventus — Saturday at Crotone

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Barcelona — Saturday at Getafe

Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona — Saturday at Getafe

Eredivisie

Uly Llanez, Heerenveen (on loan from Wolfsburg) — Sunday at Ajax

Luca de la Torre, Heracles Almelo (on loan from Fulham) — Saturday v Waalwijk

Desevio Payne, Emmen — Sunday v Fortuna Sittard

Richie Ledezma, PSV Eindhoven — Sunday at PEC Zwolle

Alex Mendez, Ajax — Sunday v Heerenveen

Belgian First Division A

Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge — Saturday at Standard Liege

Matt Miazga, Anderlecht (on loan from Chelsea)

Joe Efford, Waasland-Beveren — Monday v Oostende

Chris Durkin, Sint-Truiden — Saturday at Beerschot

Brendan Hines-Ike, Kortrijk — Saturday at Standard Liege

Primera Liga

Reggie Cannon, Boavista — Monday v Vitoria

Turkish Super Lig

Eric Lichaj, Fatih Karagumruk — Sunday v Kasimpasa

Tyler Boyd, Besiktas — Monday at Denizlispor

Elsewhere

Erik Palmer-Brown, Austria Wien — OFB Cup at Wiener SC
Josh Cohen, Maccabi Haifa — postponed COVID-19
Henry Wingo, Molde — Saturday v Bodo/Glimt
Jens Cajuste, Midtjylland — Saturday v OB
Nicholas Gioacchini, Caen — Saturday at Chamois Niortais
Andrija Novakovich, Frosinone — Saturday v Ascoli