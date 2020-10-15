Americans Abroad weekend preview

It’s getting to be a bit dizzying to keep track of the Americans or USMNT-eligible players taking the field in the top leagues of Europe.
[ MORE: Updated Premier League injuries ]
Here’s a handy list of most of the top talents expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Turkey, and the Netherlands (plus a few other nations).
Many will have their eyes on Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund, but there are now 10 American players plus dual-national Jens Cajuste of Midtjylland and coach Jesse Marsch of Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
England
Christian Pulisic could make his first Chelsea start in the No. 10 jersey when Saints visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Left back Antonee Robinson is hoping for a second-straight Fulham start alongside center back Tim Ream.
Premier League
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 10am ET Sat. v Southampton WATCH LIVE
Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 7am ET Sun. at Sheff Utd WATCH LIVE
Tim Ream, Fulham — 7am ET Sun. at Sheffield United WATCH LIVE
Zack Steffen, Man City — 12:30pm ET Sat. v Arsenal WATCH LIVE
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Spurs — 11:30am ET Sun. v West Ham WATCH LIVE
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — 3pm ET Sat. v Man Utd WATCH LIVE
Championship
Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday at Bournemouth
Charlie Kelman, QPR — Saturday at Bournemouth
Duane Holmes, Derby County — Friday v Watford
League One
Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Saturday at Swindon Town
Indiana Vassilev, Burton Albion (on loan from Aston Villa) — Saturday at Bristol Rovers
Germany
Erling Haaland’s buddy Gio Reyna is the name on everyone’s lips but there are plenty of Americans making waves in Germany.
John Brooks is in a rich vein of form for a Wolfsburg side with plenty of talent in defense, while Josh Sargent is now a mainstay for Florian Kohfeldt at Werder Bremen.
Bundesliga
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — Saturday at Hoffenheim
John Brooks, Wolfsburg — Saturday at Gladbach
Chris Richards, Bayern Munich — Saturday at Arminia Bielefeld
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig –Saturday at Augsburg
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Saturday at Freiburg
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Sunday at Koln
Julian Ryerson, Union Berlin — Sunday at Schalke
2.Bundesliga
Julian Green, Greuther Furth — Saturday v Hamburg
Bobby Wood, Hamburg — Saturday at Furth
Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Sunday v Jahn Regensburg
Kevin Lankford, St. Pauli — Monday v Nurnberg
Leon Flach, St. Pauli — Monday v Nurnberg
Elsewhere
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah, Lille — Sunday v RC Lens
Serie A
Weston McKennie, Juventus — Saturday at Crotone
La Liga
Sergino Dest, Barcelona — Saturday at Getafe
Konrad de la Fuente, Barcelona — Saturday at Getafe
Eredivisie
Uly Llanez, Heerenveen (on loan from Wolfsburg) — Sunday at Ajax
Luca de la Torre, Heracles Almelo (on loan from Fulham) — Saturday v Waalwijk
Desevio Payne, Emmen — Sunday v Fortuna Sittard
Richie Ledezma, PSV Eindhoven — Sunday at PEC Zwolle
Alex Mendez, Ajax — Sunday v Heerenveen
Belgian First Division A
Ethan Horvath, Club Brugge — Saturday at Standard Liege
Matt Miazga, Anderlecht (on loan from Chelsea)
Joe Efford, Waasland-Beveren — Monday v Oostende
Chris Durkin, Sint-Truiden — Saturday at Beerschot
Brendan Hines-Ike, Kortrijk — Saturday at Standard Liege
Primera Liga
Reggie Cannon, Boavista — Monday v Vitoria
Turkish Super Lig
Eric Lichaj, Fatih Karagumruk — Sunday v Kasimpasa
Tyler Boyd, Besiktas — Monday at Denizlispor
Elsewhere
Erik Palmer-Brown, Austria Wien — OFB Cup at Wiener SC
Josh Cohen, Maccabi Haifa — postponed COVID-19
Henry Wingo, Molde — Saturday v Bodo/Glimt
Jens Cajuste, Midtjylland — Saturday v OB
Nicholas Gioacchini, Caen — Saturday at Chamois Niortais
Andrija Novakovich, Frosinone — Saturday v Ascoli