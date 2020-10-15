Americans Abroad weekend preview

It’s getting to be a bit dizzying to keep track of the Americans or USMNT-eligible players taking the field in the top leagues of Europe.

Here’s a handy list of most of the top talents expected to play or be in contention to play this weekend in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Turkey, and the Netherlands (plus a few other nations).

Many will have their eyes on Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund, but there are now 10 American players plus dual-national Jens Cajuste of Midtjylland and coach Jesse Marsch of Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

England

Christian Pulisic could make his first Chelsea start in the No. 10 jersey when Saints visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Left back Antonee Robinson is hoping for a second-straight Fulham start alongside center back Tim Ream.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — 10am ET Sat. v Southampton WATCH LIVE

Antonee Robinson, Fulham — 7am ET Sun. at Sheff Utd WATCH LIVE

Tim Ream, Fulham — 7am ET Sun. at Sheffield United WATCH LIVE

Zack Steffen, Man City — 12:30pm ET Sat. v Arsenal WATCH LIVE

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Spurs — 11:30am ET Sun. v West Ham WATCH LIVE

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — 3pm ET Sat. v Man Utd WATCH LIVE

Championship

Geoff Cameron, QPR — Saturday at Bournemouth

Charlie Kelman, QPR — Saturday at Bournemouth

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Friday v Watford

League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Saturday at Swindon Town

Indiana Vassilev, Burton Albion (on loan from Aston Villa) — Saturday at Bristol Rovers