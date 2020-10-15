Christian Pulisic news has been a little quiet over the international break, but the USMNT star has been working hard at Chelsea’s training ground and is fully fit ahead of their clash with Southampton this Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pulisic, 22, returned to action for Chelsea before the international break as he came on as a late sub for the Blues in their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Since the USMNT had no games over the international break, Pulisic has been focused on being ready to roll as he’s now recovered fully from the hamstring injury he suffered on Aug. 1.

Trophies the aim for Pulisic at Chelsea?

Speaking to CBS Sports over the international break, Pulisic was asked about winning trophies (the Premier League and UEFA Champions League) with Chelsea and he is eyeing the ultimate success with his club team.

“Chelsea is a club with a lot of history that always wants to compete and win titles. Our goal is to finish at the highest standing in the Premier League and win every trophy available. Champions League included,” Pulisic said. We’ve got a great group of guys, we’re going to compete, and we’re hungry to win titles… Why not? That’s right where we want to be. I think that’s realistic, and we’re gonna compete hard to get those trophies. [That’s where I expect us to be.]”

Pulisic will be a key part in this Chelsea team and Frank Lampard rewarded him for his incredible form during ‘Project Restart’ as he was given the No. 10 shirt.

No. 10 shirt is no problem for Pulisic

When it comes to being handed the iconic No. 10 jersey for Chelsea, the USMNT star revealed he wanted the shirt and it is his favorite number. Does that mean extra pressure?

“No, I don’t feel like the number is going to put extra pressure on me. I’ve been No. 10 for the national team for a while, as well. It’s not something I’m thinking about too much, especially while I’m playing. It’s a number on my shirt. Of course I want to perform, but I put pressure on myself for other reasons. I don’t feel like it’s adding any pressure,” Pulisic said.

Chelsea’s star quartet almost ready to start together

Chelsea fans are salivating at the thought of finally seeing Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech line up alongside Timo Werner and Kai Havertz from the start. That could happen this Saturday against Southampton and Pulisic will be keen to kick on after a two-month absence through injury.

The fact that ‘Christian Pulisic news’ is now not an injury update but is focused on his play on the pitch is a great thing for Chelsea and the USMNT, who may play some international friendlies in Europe in November.

With the Champions League campaign about to start too, Lampard will likely be cautious to manage Pulisic’s workload early on but we all know how important he now is to Chelsea.

