Everton – Liverpool: This is a massive Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET online via NBCSN) as Everton sit top of the table after four wins from four and face their bitter rivals, and the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti isn’t getting carried away but Evertonians are as Dominic Calvert-Lewin can’t stop scoring, James Rodriguez is pulling the strings and the duo of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have dominated midfield.

As for Liverpool, well, Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a response after that shocking 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa before the international break, plus their star goalkeeper Alisson remains out through injury. Liverpool haven’t lost back-to-back PL games since September 2015, that was the month before Klopp was hired.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a massive early-season clash as Everton want to prove they are legit, as they search for a first win in 23 games against Liverpool.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

The Everton team news is pretty straightforward: Allan, Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman are all back in training and available for the game, which is a huge boost for Ancelotti. Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite are out, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be back in late November.

For Liverpool, they will have Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara available after both players tested positive for COVID-19 before the international break but are now back in training and have reintegrated with the group. Joel Matip is also back in training and will boost Klopp’s center back options. As for Alisson, their star goalkeeper is expected to be out with a shoulder injury until at least early November.

What they’re saying ahead of Everton – Liverpool

Ancelotti on trying to focus on the game, rather than the rivalry: “We have to be focused to do our best, excited and happy to play our game. We don’t need to have pressure, we want to play the best game we can play. All the games are difficult. This is more difficult because we are going to play against the team that won the Premier League last season. It is a derby, and they are a quality team.”

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Everton, Ancelotti: “Top team, top manager. What I think about Carlo Ancelotti was never a secret. I couldn’t respect him more as a person and as a coach. He’s a wonderful human being, to be honest. I knew from the first day when I heard that he will sign for Everton, I thought, ‘Ah, the next proper challenger in line.’ Now I think they did perfect business in the summer. They found pretty much exactly the players they needed to improve an already pretty good football team. Together with being more used to what Carlo wants them to do makes them a pretty strong team. I’m really not surprised about the way they play.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

There’s no surprise that Everton (+280) are the underdogs but their price is much lower than you would think. Given their injuries and poor defensive form so far this season, Liverpool’s odds (-120) seem very short. A draw (+300) is a very, very good bet. The last three PL Merseyside derbies at Goodison have ended 0-0, by the way.

Everton – Liverpool prediction

It has been a long, long time since Everton beat Liverpool and although they’ve got off to a fast start, this will still be extremely tough. As long as Jordan Pickford and the defense play well, they have a chance and I fancy the Toffees to get something. This will be tight. I’m sitting on the fence and going for a draw. Everton 1-1 Liverpool.

How to watch Everton – Liverpool stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

