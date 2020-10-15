Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden Boy award finalists have been announced, as the best 20 players in Europe who are under the age of 21 have been selected.

To recap how the ‘Golden Boy’ award is selected, Italian outlet Tuttosport asks journalists from across Europe to vote for the best youngsters during 2020. Originally the list featured 100 player and was then whittled down to 40 and now 20.

Usually the winner of the award (which started in 2003) is announced each December but no date has been set for an announcement.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City each have multiple players in the list with Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Alphonso Davies among the favorites to win the award as the Bundesliga continues to be a breeding ground for the top young talent.

The USMNT has one player among the finalists, Sergino Dest who has just moved from Ajax to Barcelona, while Canada has two with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David flying the Canadian flag in Europe.

A crop of English youngsters have also impressed with Sancho joined by Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bukayo Saka among the 20 finalists.

Below we reveal our ranking for how the top 20 should like when it comes to the Golden Boy award for 2020.

1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

2. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

4. Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

5. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

6. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

7. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

8. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

10. Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

11. Sergino Dest (Barcelona)

12. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

13. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)

14. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

15. Jonathan David (Lille)

16. Mitchel Bakker (PSG)

17. Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

18. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

19. Fabio Silva (Wolves)

20. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

